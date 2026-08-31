The Stelios Foundation offers €260,000 in financial support to the 26 families of the deceased and or missing persons from the sinking of the ferry off the Northern Coast of Cyprus

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, creator and owner of the easy family of brands ( see www.easy.com and www.easyHistory.info ) and founder and President of the Stelios Philanthopic foundation ( see www.stelios.org and www.steliosfoundation.com.cy ) offers his most sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the 8 people who have been confirmed as deceased during the sinking of the ferry that occurred on the 30th of August 2026 a few miles off the Northern coast of Cyprus. Moreover Sir Stelios sends his thoughts and prayers to the families and loved ones of the 18 people still reported as missing as a result of the sinking of the ferry.

As a small but tangible gesture of support and solidarity towards the affected families, the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation is announcing a direct cash donation totalling up to €260,000 to the next of kin of these 26 families of those that will be confirmed as deceased from the sinking of the ferry.

Specifically, the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation will make a cash donation by bank transfer of €10,000 to the next of kin of any person who has been confirmed as deceased because of the ferry sinking withing one month of the incident.

The total financial assistance amounts to €260,000 and is intended to provide immediate financial relief, a small gesture of help and support to the families facing these tragic consequences.

Procedure for receiving the donation

To receive the financial assistance, the next of kin of the deceased and or missing persons should follow the application process as it will be published online on the website www.steliosfoundation.com.cy

The financial assistance will be paid by bank transfer to the account of the closest living relative of each victim, up to and including the second degree of kinship.

The only condition is that the closest relative submits a written application to the Stelios Foundation proving kinship with the victims. For clarity the Stelios Foundation has determined the following order of priority for the closest living relative or next of kin : spouse, father, mother, oldest adult child, oldest brother or sister.

Applicants should provide on the online form the necessary documentation confirming their relationship to the victim or missing person, their contact details, as well as the bank account details to which the financial assistance is to be transferred, including the IBAN.

About the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation

The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, a non-profit organisation, is dedicated to supporting charitable activities in the 6 countries where Sir Stelios and his family have lived and worked: Cyprus, Greece, the UK, Ireland, Monaco, and France.

In Cyprus, the Foundation’s notable initiatives include the Bi-Communal Business Cooperation Awards and the Youth Entrepreneurship Awards, both offering financial grants to winners. In addition, the “Food from the Heart” initiative provides food to thousands facing economic hardship. The Foundation also extends financial aid to vulnerable groups, those impacted by major disasters, charitable organisations, and students through scholarships for university-level studies. By way of background the Stelios foundation has offered similar financial assistance on 3 occasions in the past and it was very well subscribed and appreciated: In Cyprus it was to the next of kin of the victims of the serial Killer Metaxas in 2019 and in Greece to the families of those deceased at the fires in Mati outside Athens in 2018 and the Tempi train collision in 2024 .

Press Release in Turkish

Easy marka ailesinin yaratıcısı ve sahibi (www.easy.com ve www.easyHistory.info ) ve Stelios Philanthropic Foundation’ın Kurucusu ve Başkanı (www.stelios.org ve www.steliosfoundation.com.cy) Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, 30 Ağustos 2026 tarihinde Kıbrıs’ın kuzey kıyılarının birkaç mil açığında meydana gelen feribot kazasında hayatını kaybettiği teyit edilen 8 kişinin ailelerine ve yakınlarına en içten taziyelerini sundu.

Sir Stelios ayrıca, feribotun batması sonucu halen kayıp olarak bildirilen 18 kişinin aileleri ve yakınlarıyla dayanışma içerisinde olduğunu ifade ederek, dualarının onlarla birlikte olduğunu belirtti.

Bu trajediden etkilenen ailelere destek ve dayanışmanın küçük ancak somut bir göstergesi olarak Stelios Hayırsever Vakfı, feribot kazası sonucunda hayatını kaybettiği teyit edilecek söz konusu 26 kişinin en yakın aile fertlerine toplamda 260.000 Euro’ya kadar doğrudan nakdi yardım yapılacağını duyurdu.

Stelios Hayırsever Vakfı, kazanın meydana geldiği tarihten itibaren bir ay içerisinde feribot kazası nedeniyle hayatını kaybettiği teyit edilen her kişinin en yakın aile ferdine banka havalesi yoluyla 10.000 Euro nakdi yardım yapılacağını açıkladı.

Toplam mali yardım tutarı 260.000 Euro’ya kadar olup, bu destek, yaşanan trajedinin sonuçlarıyla karşı karşıya kalan ailelere acil maddi destek sağlamak ve yanlarında olunduğunu göstermek amacıyla sunulan küçük bir dayanışma katkısıdır.

Yardımdan Yararlanma Prosedürü

Maddi yardımdan yararlanmak isteyen hayatını kaybeden ve/veya kayıp kişilerin en yakın aile fertleri, www.steliosfoundation.com.cy internet sitesinde yayımlanacak başvuru sürecini takip etmeleri gerekmektedir.

Maddi yardım, her bir mağdurun ikinci dereceye kadar en yakın hayatta olan akrabasının banka hesabına havale yoluyla ödenecek.

Tek koşul, en yakın akrabanın Stelios Vakfı’na, mağdurla olan akrabalık bağını kanıtlayan belgelerle birlikte yazılı bir başvuruda bulunmasıdır.

Açıklık sağlamak amacıyla Stelios Vakfı, en yakın hayatta olan akraba veya hak sahibi için aşağıdaki öncelik sırasını belirlendi:

Eş, baba, anne, reşit en büyük çocuk, en büyük erkek veya kız kardeş.

Başvuru sahiplerinin çevrim içi başvuru formunda, mağdur veya kayıp kişiyle olan akrabalık bağlarını doğrulayan gerekli belgeleri, iletişim bilgilerini ve maddi yardımın aktarılacağı banka hesabına ait IBAN bilgilerini sunmaları gerekmektedir.

Stelios Hayırsever Vakfı Hakkında

Kâr amacı gütmeyen bir kuruluş olan Stelios Hayırsever Vakfı, Sir Stelios ve ailesinin yaşadığı ve faaliyet gösterdiği altı ülkede – Kıbrıs, Yunanistan, Birleşik Krallık, İrlanda, Monako ve Fransa’da hayırseverlik faaliyetlerini desteklemeye kendini adamıştır.

Kıbrıs’ta Vakfın öne çıkan girişimleri arasında, kazananlara maddi ödüller sunan İki Toplumlu İş Birliği Ödülleri (Bi-Communal Business Cooperation Awards) ve Genç Girişimcilik Ödülleri (Youth Entrepreneurship Awards) yer almaktadır.

Bunun yanı sıra “Food from the Heart” girişimi, ekonomik zorluklarla karşı karşıya olan binlerce kişiye gıda desteği sağlamaktadır. Vakıf ayrıca dezavantajlı gruplara, büyük afetlerden etkilenen kişilere, hayır kurumlarına ve üniversite düzeyindeki eğitimleri için burs alan öğrencilere de mali destek sağlamaktadır.

Stelios Hayırsever Vakfı geçmişte de benzer nitelikte mali yardımları üç kez gerçekleştirmiş ve bu destekler büyük ilgi görerek takdirle karşılanmıştır.

Kıbrıs’ta 2019 yılında Metaxas seri cinayetlerinin kurbanlarının en yakınlarına, Yunanistan’da ise 2018 yılında Atina yakınlarındaki Mati yangınlarında hayatını kaybedenlerin ailelerine ve 2024 yılında Tempi tren kazasında hayatını kaybedenlerin ailelerine benzer şekilde mali destek sağlanmıştır.